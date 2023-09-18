Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 752 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.31. 173,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,987. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

