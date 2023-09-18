Tlwm Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tlwm grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.53. 515,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.22. The firm has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

