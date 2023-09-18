Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.07. 244,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,257. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

