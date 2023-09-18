Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 492,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,984. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

