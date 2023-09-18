Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

