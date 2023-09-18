Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

Target stock opened at $123.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

