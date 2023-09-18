Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $556.36 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.21 and its 200-day moving average is $519.89. The company has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

