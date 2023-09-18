International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.2% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 56,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 418,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,041. The company has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $133.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

