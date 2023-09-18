Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,752,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,676,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 593,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after buying an additional 284,831 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,841,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after buying an additional 182,711 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

