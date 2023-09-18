Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Comcast were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,754,936. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

