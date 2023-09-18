Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 195,934 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,104,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,199,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 189,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,418. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $97.60 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

