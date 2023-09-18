Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned 0.21% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $284.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,462. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.