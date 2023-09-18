Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.59. The company had a trading volume of 304,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,105. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

