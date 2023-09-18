Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $429.52. The company had a trading volume of 201,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,604. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

