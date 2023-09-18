Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,217 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $122.95. 464,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,267. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

