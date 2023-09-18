Y.D. More Investments Ltd Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.6% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 11,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,305,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.21. 227,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 190.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

