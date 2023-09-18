Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.18. The stock had a trading volume of 182,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,890. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

