Y.D. More Investments Ltd Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $447.31. 348,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

