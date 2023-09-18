Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Decreased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $234.42. 133,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

