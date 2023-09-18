Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.63. 122,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,423. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.