Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock remained flat at $70.10 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093. The company has a market capitalization of $410.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

