Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

