Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 3,822 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,211,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 95,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

