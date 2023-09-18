Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.12. 197,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,175. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.