Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,262 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

