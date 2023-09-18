VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,938 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 217,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,920.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 87,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 84,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,707 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.43. 1,946,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,250,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

