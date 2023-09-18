Advisory Resource Group Sells 428 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $2,875,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,201,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 804,768 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $463.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

