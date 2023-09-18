Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.03. 121,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,820. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.31 and its 200-day moving average is $266.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

