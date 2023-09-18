Tlwm Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 197,050 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 74,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,768. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

