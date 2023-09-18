Tlwm Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Tlwm lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,567 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares during the period.

BSCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0508 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

