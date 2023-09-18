Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 84,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TENB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $153,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,272.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.