Advisory Resource Group Has $719,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 918,096 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $3,391,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $3,391,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $985,835.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,778,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,236 shares of company stock worth $40,962,429. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $61.89. 229,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.12 and a beta of 0.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

