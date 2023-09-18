Advisory Resource Group Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Advisory Resource Group cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after buying an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,223,000 after buying an additional 993,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,137,000 after buying an additional 964,814 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.61. 534,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.63. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $11,187,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,064,997 shares of company stock valued at $85,730,296. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

