Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aua Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.63. 536,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

