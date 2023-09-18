Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.49 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.