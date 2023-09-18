SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

