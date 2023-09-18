EscoinToken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87.38 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00010180 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EscoinToken has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $87.38 million and $516,676.58 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,447,316 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

