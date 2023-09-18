Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Rises By 14.6%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.
Keyence Stock Performance
Shares of KYCCF stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $393.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. Keyence has a twelve month low of $307.70 and a twelve month high of $525.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.77.
About Keyence
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keyence
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.