Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Rises By 14.6%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Keyence Stock Performance

Shares of KYCCF stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $393.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. Keyence has a twelve month low of $307.70 and a twelve month high of $525.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.77.

Get Keyence alerts:

About Keyence

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.