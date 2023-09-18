Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$635.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.08 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veradigm
Veradigm Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000.
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
See Also
