Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 1461301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

