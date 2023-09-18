Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 8.0 %

OTCMKTS MIMZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,261. Nighthawk Gold has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

