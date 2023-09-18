Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 8.0 %
OTCMKTS MIMZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,261. Nighthawk Gold has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.
About Nighthawk Gold
