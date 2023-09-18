Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,458,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 9,751,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62,293.0 days.

Nexi Price Performance

Shares of Nexi stock remained flat at $6.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. Nexi has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

