Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of Man Group stock remained flat at $2.59 on Monday. Man Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 297 ($3.72) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt started coverage on Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Man Group from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

