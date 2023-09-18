Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 429.7 days.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Martinrea International stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

