2,211 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $183.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,398,205. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

