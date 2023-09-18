Affiance Financial LLC Buys 4,347 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 106,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.33. 25,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

