Affiance Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.14. 7,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,583. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
