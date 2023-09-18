Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.76. 167,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,055. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

