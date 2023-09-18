Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 1,645 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after buying an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after buying an additional 565,067 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 367,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,704. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

