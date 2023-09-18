Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 5.4% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned about 1.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,171.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

RHS stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

